Tulsa Father Shares Story Of Son's Opioid Overdose
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma is in the national spotlight as the state takes on drug-maker Johnson & Johnson. Among those closely watching the outcome are families who lost loved ones to opioid use.
Frank Horn says his son Nathaniel started taking opioids for chronic pain after he graduated high school, and eventually graduated to very heavy heroin use.
Frank says his son was arrested in 2017 and spent six months in rehab. He got sober, got a job, and made plans for his future. But Frank says on April 1st, he found out Nathaniel had overdosed and died. Nathaniel was just 21 years old. Frank says he wants someone to be held accountable for this drug crisis.
"I'm not vindictive toward them. They may have had an ulterior motive. We know it's all about the money. But there's probably some responsibility that needs to be taken," said Horn.
Frank says he ultimately hopes it'll be much harder to access these drugs.
Still, many people on social media who say they need these drugs to deal with chronic pain, which is one of the arguments, of course, J&J put forward on Tuesday.