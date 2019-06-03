Summer Meal Programs Start Monday
TULSA, Oklahoma - School may be out, but several groups are working together to make sure Tulsa children still get some good meals over summer break.
The Meals for Kids program kicks off in Monday morning -- giving children and teenagers a safe place to go for a free meal this summer.
More that 425,000 Oklahoma students eat free and reduced price meals during the school year.
Which means when summer begins, those kids are at risk of possibly not getting a meal every day.
For many children, the summer meals program is their only chance at a reliable meal.
There are hundreds of sites around the state offering free meals to Oklahoma children.
Tulsa Public Schools starts its Summer Café at a number of sites today, with a big event at McKinley Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tulsa Public Schools, Hunger Free Oklahoma, and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma -- along with a number of other partners -- team up to make possible.
The Summer Meal Programs are for any child 18 and under, and is at no charge.
For more information, click here.