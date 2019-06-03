News
Jenks Student In Finals Of Google Doodle Competition
Monday, June 3rd 2019, 2:30 PM CDT
JENKS, Oklahoma - A Jenks 8th grader is one of 53 finalists in a national "Doodle for Google" competition. State winner Darbi Mulkins is in the running for scholarship funding and technology packages for her school as well as a trip to Google headquarters in California.
The theme of the contest was "When I grow up, I hope..." - and her hope is for the oceans to be free of man-made pollution. Darbi said she and her family visited Florida every year, and the ocean is one place where she feels completely at peace.
She received an Acer tablet among other prizes for having the winning design in the state of Oklahoma.
Five finalists will be determined by how many votes they get from the public as well as some celebrity judges.