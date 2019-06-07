First Case Of West Nile Virus Confirmed In Tulsa County
TULSA, Oklahoma - The first case of the West Nile virus is now confirmed in Tulsa County. The Tulsa Health Department confirming the news Friday afternoon.
There are also confirmed cases of the West Nile virus in Grand and Canadian counties, too.
These are the first human cases of West Nile reported in Oklahoma this year. Health officials want folks take precautions - especially with all the recent flood water and the greater risk of mosquito bites.
The highest risk of exposure is between July and October.
"If people are going to be out when mosquitoes are out, please wear mosquito repellent with Deet in it - if you can wear a long-sleeved shirt, pants, you know - do what you can to protect yourself," said Bernard Dindy, Tulsa Health Department.
You're asked to try to prevent standing water around your home as it draws in mosquitoes. And those over the age of 50 are at an increased risk of developing a neurological disease from a West Nile infection.
Some neurological effects may be permanent. There are no medications to treat or vaccines to prevent a West Nile infection.