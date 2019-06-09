Tulsa Woman Arrested After Stealing Pastor's Truck, Leading Police In Chase Before Crash
TULSA - Tulsa Police have arrested Brianna Biggers after police say she stole a man's truck, led officers on a chase, then crashed.
The officers say the owner of the truck was trying to help her.
Vincent Orange is a pastor and was on his way to church when he noticed a woman who needed help.
He said ten minutes later, that woman was driving away with his truck and flipped it in the front yard of someone’s home near East 21st Street and South Pittsburg Avenue.
"As we were talking, she jumped into my vehicle and took off,” said Orange.
This was not the Sunday morning Vincent was expecting.
He said he was just trying to be good Samaritan while on his way to pick up people to take them to his church in South Coffeyville.
According to Orange, the woman walked out in front of his truck and seemed hurt -- so he offered to help.
As I was in route to take her to get help, she jumped out of the vehicle up on 21st street so I pulled over and called 911," said Orange.
Shortly after first responders and police showed up.
That's when Orange says the woman hopped in the truck and took off -- leading police on a chase, before crashing in the yard.
"My first reaction was I hope no one is dead. I hope that there is no one dead. The truck, you hate for that to happen, but you just deal with that," said Orange.
Orange says he doesn't regret trying to help.
"I mean it's the world we live in today. I mean that's the way it is. Sometimes your instincts tell you to do what you need to do, sometimes you need to move on, there's always a reason for everything, so I'm just glad everything turned out as well as it did," said Orange.
Biggers was taken to the hospital and later booked into the Tulsa County Jail.