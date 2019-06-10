The crane collapse comes as strong weather and storms hit the Dallas metropolitan area. The National Weather Service said the region spanning Texas Hill Country and Dallas Forth Worth was experiencing severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and even tornadoes.

There has been a ground stop for incoming flights at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport due to weather. A video posted on Twitter showed debris flying in the air from a skyscraper under construction and crashing into a nearby building, breaking windows.