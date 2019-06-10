News
Coffeyville Police Investigate Suspected Homicide
COFFEYVILLE, Kansas - Coffeyville Police are investigating a suspected homicide.
Investigators say 47-year-old Ralph Hayward is being held without bond as a person of interest in the death of 71-year-old Steven Lucas. Officers say they were called out Sunday night to find Lucas unconscious.
Police say they also want to talk to whoever was inside a black SUV. They believe the people inside might have more information.
If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call Coffeyville Police.