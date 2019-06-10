Webbers Falls Flood Victim Severely Injured In Crash
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - A Webbers Falls woman is trying to stay hopeful 12 days after her husband was seriously hurt in a crash, on top of coming home and discovering floodwaters had destroyed everything.
That woman says what keeps her going is the hope her husband will continue to recover because he is all she has left.
Georgiana O’ Grady says she married her soul mate Tim 5 years ago. The two loved the peace of their Webbers Falls home but they were forced to leave due to flooding in late May, the two stayed at her son’s home in Warner.
“After a few days, we went to Gore to get our mail,” she said.
It was May 29. She says they took Interstate 40 due to road closures. They were crossing the Arkansas Bridge when a car in front of them hydroplaned.
“My husband started slowing down. We still hit it,” she said. “I thought it was over. Then a vehicle hit us in the back.”
Georgiana suffered minor cuts and bruises but Tim has spent the past 12 days in intensive care at a Tulsa hospital.
“He had punctured lungs, a fractured shoulder, and all those broken ribs,” she said.
The past two weeks she says he has been fighting for his life, while Georgiana searches for anything left of their destroyed home. She said the water went up about four feet into their home.
“I knew I lost everything. What goes through my mind is I couldn’t lose him. He’s all I had,” she said.
They are without a car due to the wreck, so Georgiana has tried to find rides to Tulsa every day to see Tim.
“The only reason I keep going is because of him,” she said. “This is just material stuff. He was my second half.”
She says he is recovering and she just got word he will be moving out of intensive care.
“I just take it one day at a time.”
Georgiana hopes to find a place to live by the time her husband is out of the hospital. She doesn’t know how long that will be. She is also working on finding a car to get her back and forth from Webbers Falls to Tulsa.