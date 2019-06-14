Mother Road Market To Add New Shops By Spring 2020
TULSA, Oklahoma - Mother Road Market is growing. The popular food hall on the southwest corner of Route 66 and South Lewis Avenue will build Shops at Mother Road Market just north of the current building, the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation announced Friday.
The Shops will have five retail spaces that will feature new and established local businesses, according to the foundation. Trying to get one of the available spots will be a competitive process that includes filling out an application and demonstrating how your concept would be realized with a pop-up shop at The Vault inside Mother Road Market.
They are accepting applications but ask applicants to focus on three different categories: a bookstore, provisions store and toy store.
New tenants will be announced at the one-year anniversary of the food hall in November.
The market is expanding to the north side of its current building, taking over the space that was formerly an outlet shop for florists. They also plan to add parking spaces and an additional patio.
The new development is scheduled to open in spring 2020.