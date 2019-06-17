1 Arrested After Burglary At Tulsa Cellphone Store
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another suspect that they say broke into a cellphone store overnight Sunday.
Police say the two burglars used an extension ladder to climb to the roof and get into the store.
From there, the two men went to the safe and took several items, including phones and iPads.
Officers say the phones had tracking devices, so they were able to see where the burglars were.
They got into a chase with them and it ended near 32nd Street North and Lansing, when police say the two men jumped out of the white Chevy truck and ran off.
The suspects left all the stolen items in the truck, and the items have been returned to the store.
If you know where the suspect might be, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596 COPS, and you can remain anonymous.