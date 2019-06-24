Muskogee Woman Faces Life In Prison After Hitting Couple On Motorcycle
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - A Muskogee women, Addison Clark, is behind bars just a few days after she allegedly hit a couple on a motorcycle killing Joshua Jackson and severely injuring his wife, Emilie.
Clark made an appearance June 24 in court through video conferencing. She was held without bond, all while family and friends of Joshua and Emilie Jackson packed the courtroom looking for justice.
Family and friends of Joshua and Emilie Jackson showed their unwavering support for the couple in court after a harrowing Friday night.
"I'm on the ground just blood everywhere and my only vision that I could see was Josh not moving... nothing," said Emilie Jackson.
Joshua and his wife Emilie were on a motorcycle driving to Sonic when officials said they believe Addison Clark hit the couple with her vehicle.
Joshua was killed and Emilie was severely injured. Clark was arrested.
"She took my son, my baby, took a lifetime from an army of people. She took a husband from my daughter-in-law she took my grand kid's dad," said Debra Adney, Joshua's mother.
Emilie said that her husband would do anything for anyone and was loved by everyone. She said Joshua was a family man, an amazing husband, a father, and a talker.
"A ten minute trip to Walmart could turn into a hour and a half," said Jackson.
District Attorney Orvil Loge said with the charges he is anticipating filing, Clark could face up to life in prison.
"Manslaughter, DUI involving a personal injury, no insurance, and some other traffic offenses," said Loge.
As the court process plays out, Emilie has a long road ahead of her. She also has a strong family by her side and had a message for the woman she said took the love of her life away.
"I wanna see her sit for the rest of her life she took everything that I've ever known away from me and my kids everything that's all I had," said Jackson.
This arrest is not a conviction currently.