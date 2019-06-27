Oregon Nonprofit Turning Trash Into "Art To Save The Sea"
BANDON, Oregon - Washed Ashore is an environmental nonprofit in Oregon.
They gather garbage from the ocean that washes ashore on beaches near their Southern Oregon headquarters, and they turn it into art. They call it "art to save the sea."
The Tulsa Zoo has 11 sculptures scattered around the zoo.
The exhibit officially opens on Saturday and will be here through the end of the year.
“We processed over 40 thousand pounds of marine debris in the nine years we’ve been in existence,” said Executive Director John Tannous.
Most of that trash is plastic and that is the message in their mission.
They hope we will each find one plastic item in our lives we can change for an alternative, like bags and bottles.
The organization has a website with more information about their work and the art they produce.