BIG STEP: Scientists Eliminate All Traces Of HIV From Mice
Wednesday, July 3rd 2019, 11:17 AM CDT
U.S researchers say they've found a way to effectively eliminate HIV in animals.
Scientists from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Temple University collaborated on the method that combines anti-retroviral drugs and gene editing to get rid of all traces of the virus in infected mice.
"We can generate genetic material that can find the virus in the latent state, bind to that virus and then use scissors, cutting enzymes to cut the virus out," said Dr. Howard Gendelman.
Researchers say if the method proves successful in people it could eliminate the need to permanently keep H-I-V positive people on antiretroviral medication.