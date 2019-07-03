News
Tulsa Little League Baseball Players Head To Regional Tourney
TULSA, Oklahoma - The dream of every Little League baseball player is the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A team of Tulsa Little League All Stars has taken a step in that direction.
They are Oklahoma State Champs. Their next step is the regional tournament in Waco, Texas against the best teams from surrounding states.
At a LaFortune Park practice session, coaches Kyle Dean and Brad Turney said they are working to get their players ready.
“We are gonna do our best to get them prepared, mentally and physically," the coaches said.
“It’s been a blast so far.”
Their first game in Waco is August first against the team from West Texas. All Waco Regional games will be broadcast on Longhorn Network.