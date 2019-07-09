Student Athletes Support Their School After Flooding
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - Student athletes are cleaning up their school at Webbers after flood damage.
Over 20 student athletes pitched in to help get the areas outside their school back to normal.
“There’s just so much to do around campus and we felt like if we got student athletes to show up and help, this is their school their community they’re proud of it,” Coach Jerry Ward said.
Ward said cleanup efforts included scraping mud and debris off the basketball courts, mowing and weed-eating.
“Lot of great help, a great turnout,” Ward said.
Related Story - Webbers Falls Flood Victims Receive Guidelines For Rebuilding
It’s a process that started at the Webbers Falls school just after the floodwater receded. Mud was caked to the ground, and the water left behind debris, including dead fish, boards, and even toys.
Students and adults spent the past few weeks working on the softball field. Coach Stefanie Norman said she's hoping to get everything ready before practice starts soon.
“That’s why we’ve had to get after it the last couple weeks," Norman said. "It’s been a lot of hard work getting the fields ready but it’s important for the community to see what we can do here."
Students like Lauren Pierce say they’re trying to help the school as much as they can.
“For the little kids to be in and have a place to play on,” Pierce said. “It’s definitely eye opening seeing the damage at our school that we’ve grown up in.”
The facilities near the fields also saw extensive damage. The coaches said the cleanup will take a long time, but will be worth it in the end.
“It’s important for these kids to be apart of that and see that too, and we’re really proud of the hard work and then showing up and being apart of it, we are going to overcome and be successful,” Norman said.
The coaches said the amount of support, donations, and people reaching out to help has been tremendous.
School faculty hope to have the school open by Labor Day.