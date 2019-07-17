Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour

Upcoming 2019 U.S. Dates



July 19, 2019 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino

July 20, 2019 Walker, MN Moondance Jam

July 23, 2019 Paso Robles, CA California Mid-State Fair

July 26, 2019 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater#

July 27, 2019 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre#

August 16, 2019 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

August 17, 2019 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

August 23, 2019 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance

August 30, 2019 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion^

August 31, 2019 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

September 13, 2019 Southaven, MS Bank Plus Amphitheater+

September 14, 2019 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre+

September 20, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater

September 21, 2019 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green

*September 22, 2019 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

September 27, 2019 Jackson, MS Brandon Amphitheater+

September 28, 2019 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater+

October 11, 2019 Exit 111 Festival Manchester, TN



+ with Cody Jinks

^ with Hank Williams Jr

# with Bad Company

*Rescheduled date.



For tour line-ups in your market or to purchase VIP Packages, visit lynyrdskynyrd.com .