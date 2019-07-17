Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancels OKC Concert During Farewell Tour
Lynyrd Skynyrd has canceled its Oklahoma City concert date during its Last of the Street Survivors farewell tour.
According to a news release, an unforeseen scheduling conflict prompted the cancellation for the Aug. 10 concert date.
The concert was going to be held at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.
Below are the upcoming tour dates for the farewell tour:
Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour
Upcoming 2019 U.S. Dates
July 19, 2019 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino
July 20, 2019 Walker, MN Moondance Jam
July 23, 2019 Paso Robles, CA California Mid-State Fair
July 26, 2019 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater#
July 27, 2019 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre#
August 16, 2019 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
August 17, 2019 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
August 23, 2019 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance
August 30, 2019 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion^
August 31, 2019 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center^
September 13, 2019 Southaven, MS Bank Plus Amphitheater+
September 14, 2019 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre+
September 20, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater
September 21, 2019 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green
*September 22, 2019 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
September 27, 2019 Jackson, MS Brandon Amphitheater+
September 28, 2019 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater+
October 11, 2019 Exit 111 Festival Manchester, TN
+ with Cody Jinks
^ with Hank Williams Jr
# with Bad Company
*Rescheduled date.
For tour line-ups in your market or to purchase VIP Packages, visit lynyrdskynyrd.com.