TULSA, Oklahoma - Another day with more excessive heat warnings and heat advisories for most of the state. Heat index values will reach from 105 to 112 across the region along with sunshine and southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph.
This pattern of heat and high humidity will remain for the next few days, but a pattern change brings a front near the area Sunday night followed by a few days of lower heat and humidity next week. Most data now suggesting daytime highs may be below normal, into the mid to upper 80s for the first part of next week.
We’re already very warm and humid this morning with most locations reporting upper 70s and lower 80s for morning lows. This helps to create a fast, head-start with the heating process today, allowing temps to reach the upper 80s at late morning and the mid-90s through the noon and early afternoon. The metro westward will reach the upper 90s today.
Heat index values will be like yesterday with most locations reporting 105 to 112. A few spots may briefly be slightly higher.
Our midlevel ridge of high pressure will dominate for the next two days but also should slowly retrograde westward as the upper air pattern begins to change. This will eventually create another northwest flow beginning Sunday and continuing for most of next week. GFS data appears with a sharper northwest flow while the EURO is slightly less amplified. Regardless, both sets bring a boundary southward. The GFS is faster, and the EURO is slower. Our forecast continues to keep a mention for storms late Sunday night into Monday morning and a few remaining possible Tuesday.
Temperatures behind the front should drop with afternoon highs Monday and Tuesday in the mid to upper 80s along with lower relative humidity which will keep heat index values near 90 Monday and upper 80s Tuesday. Morning lows may also drop with Monday morning in the lower 70s before mid 60s arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.
A break on the way but for now, the high humidity and heat will remain. Please stay hydrated and remain alert for signs of heat stress.
