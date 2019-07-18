Our midlevel ridge of high pressure will dominate for the next two days but also should slowly retrograde westward as the upper air pattern begins to change. This will eventually create another northwest flow beginning Sunday and continuing for most of next week. GFS data appears with a sharper northwest flow while the EURO is slightly less amplified. Regardless, both sets bring a boundary southward. The GFS is faster, and the EURO is slower. Our forecast continues to keep a mention for storms late Sunday night into Monday morning and a few remaining possible Tuesday.