Broken Arrow Man Accused Of Lewd Proposals To Minor
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow city employee was arrested for lewd proposals and soliciting a minor, July 23.
Tulsa Police Cyber Crimes Unit served a search warrant to two social media chat applications after Jeffrey Todd Bigby, 53, was messaging an undercover officer, posing as a 14-year-old girl. The officer eventually gathered enough evidence to make an arrest, according to the Tulsa Police arrest report.
Bigby worked for the city of Broken Arrow as a storm water manager and was placed on payed administrative leave, July 23, according to city officials. He has been employed by the city for 19 years.
Bigby was arrested on two complaints of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor, and one complaint of lewd proposals to a minor.