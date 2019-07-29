News
Tulsa Police Arrest Driver After Robbery And Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested a man after a robbery and police chase overnight.
Police say a man with a gun robbed another man in the parking lot of the Kendall-Whitter library near Admiral and Lewis around midnight. After the robbery police say the suspect forced the victim to give him a ride.
Officers say the victim was able to get away from the robber around 67th and South Lewis but the suspect took the car. Police spotted it and the suspect led them on a chase to the 15th and Peoria area.
The 19-year-old suspect got out and tried to run but police caught and arrested him. No one was hurt.