Tulsa Dream Center Playground Set On Fire, Police Investigating
TULSA, Oklahoma - Investigators are trying to figure out who set a playground on fire at the Tulsa Dream Center near 46th Street North and MLK.
Dream Center Pastor Tim Newton says the playground caught fire on Saturday. He says all the plastic on the playground melted and ruined everything except the swing set.
Newton says they are accepting donations to help rebuild. If you are interested in donating contact The Tulsa Dream Center.