News
Tulsa Association of Realtors Hand Out Back-To-School Supplies For Students In Need
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors is helping students get ready for the first day of school. Volunteers packed more than 500 backpacks Thursday with everything students need, including a new outfit.
"Most of them have never had anything brand new. We'll see them open the backpack and instantly carry it around the whole party or put brand new shoes on and they squeal with excitement, and it just gives you the feeling of appreciation. We're so blessed in so many ways," said volunteer Shelley Carlson.
The group partners will Family and Children's Services to select the kids. The backpacks will be passed out August 8 at their Backpacks For Kids party.