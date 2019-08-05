News
Tulsa Man Dies In Tree-Trimming Accident, Police Say
Monday, August 5th 2019, 2:05 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is dead after a tree-trimming accident, according to Tulsa Police. Officers said David Sowell was killed Sunday afternoon in the 2400 block of North Maplewood Avenue.
Sowell, 53, was on a 5-foot ladder trimming a large tree on his property, TPD said. He cut through a large limb and fell off the ladder. The tree limb landed on top of him, and he died at the scene, records show.
Police got the call at 1:41 p.m. August 4.