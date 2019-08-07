Congress Members Call For Gun Reform
As the country deals with the aftermath of those two mass shootings, members of congress are calling on their colleagues to pass laws to prevent them from happening in the future.
Members of congress are pushing background check bills after the mass shootings in El Paso, and Dayton.
Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Peter King are urging the senate to take up the House-passed bipartisan background checks act of 2019.
Congressman King is a sponsor of the bill which expands background checks.
"It's essential for Senator McConnell to allow this to come to a vote. He doesn't have to support it. He doesn't have to get behind it" said King.
Pennsylvania Republican Pat Toomey is re-introducing his background check bill with West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin.
"A background check to determine if someone is disqualified from buying a firearm is not an infringement on the Second Amendment" said Toomey.
Senator Toomey and other lawmakers have spoken to the president on various bill proposals.
The White House says it's also considering taking action without Congress.
Several lawmakers and President Trump have also voiced support for "red flag laws," which allow the courts to temporarily remove firearms from people who may be deemed a threat.