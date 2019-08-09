News
Registration Opens For Gathering Place 3-On-3 Basketball Tourney
TULSA, Oklahoma - Registration is now open for Gathering Place's 3-on-3 Basketball tournament. The tournament will take place the second weekend of September.
Current and former NBA coaches, players and refs will be helping coach some of the teams and offering chalk talks.
"You know, and watch some good basketball," said Dallas Mavericks Assistant Coach Darrell Armstrong.
"There's a lot of great talent out here that we don't get to see because they not playing in any kind of professional league or anything."