News
El Paso Community Soccer Game Raises Money For Shooting Victims
EL PASO, Texas - While the El Paso community continues to heal, the local soccer community came together over the weekend to host a charity game benefitting the victims of the recent shooting.
El Paso Fusion assistant coach Ben Mcgyre said two of their coaches were hurt in the shooting while fundraising.
"It's going to two of our coaches who are still in the hospital right now that are fighting for their lives. Last I heard, they're both stable. I know one's a little bit more critical than the other, but they're both stable, and they're still putting up a great fight," said Mcgyre
An online fundraiser has been set up to continue what the coaches started. More than$28,000 has been donated so far online.