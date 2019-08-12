WATCH: Man Steals Trailer Meant To Help Kids With Autism
TULSA, Oklahoma - Surveillance video captured a man stealing a trailer that was going to be used to help kids with autism.
"What was driving away was hope, and it was so frustrating because I couldn't do anything about it. I felt so violated," said Jessica Dyer.
Dyer is the CEO and founder of Soaring on Hope Pediatric Therapy and Autism Center. The trailer and the items inside would have been used to help kids with autism.
"The trailer is being converted to a sensory safe place for children that are at events, and the other thing we were using it for was for hearing screenings," said Dyer.
Instead she said a video showed a man driving away, taking with him a trailer worth about $6,000, and thousands worth of items inside.
"The trailer had furnishings in it, household items things that I had set aside for families here that they may need for their homes and their families and also I had art supplies in there," said Dyer.
One of the goals was to open an art therapy room.
"Art therapy is something that is a program that helps us better communicate and connect with our kids especially with the ones that cannot talk our non verbal kids," said Dyer.
Dyer said now, she has to start over from scratch.
"The hardest thing for me was to watch that video and see that trailer leave my driveway," said Dyer.
In the hopes that someone will recognize this trailer and call police.
"Part of me wanted to wake up this morning and have my trailer back in my driveway and lets just go on with life and hope he learned a lesson and I feel bad for him," said Dyer.
That trailer is 16 feet long, and has all types of toys, arts and craft supplies, and furniture inside of it. If you recognize it, call Tulsa Police.