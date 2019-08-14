Hong Kong's Airport Reopens After Two Days Of Pro-Democracy Protests
The Hong Kong airport is open Wednesday after two days of demonstrations that caused mass flight cancellations.
Riot police moved into the terminal where pro-democracy protesters had taken over.
Officers used pepper spray and batons to confront the protesters, who used luggage carts to barricade entrances to the building.
Demonstrations first started 10 weeks ago in opposition to a now-suspended bill that would've allowed suspects to be sent back to mainland China for trial.
Protesters, who claim China is taking away their freedoms, want that bill to be completely withdrawn.
A reporter asked Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, if she has the power to do so, who said that the "question has been answered on previous occasions."
President Trump tweeted that U.S. intelligence believes the Chinese government is moving troops to the border with Hong Kong. And officials say new images show Chinese military and security vehicles may have recently arrived at the Shenzhen Bay sports center, which is across the harbor from Hong Kong.
But people in Hong Kong say they're skeptical about whether China would impose a military style crackdown.