Possible Car Involved In Dispensary Burglaries Found, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say they've found a vehicle they believe is connected to a rash of break-ins at Tulsa area marijuana dispensaries.
Police say no one has been arrested so far but one person is being questioned right now at TPD's detective division.
Officers say they saw a gold Ford pull into QuikTrip at Admiral and Harvard Thursday morning.
They say there are specific features from the car leading them to believe it's connected to last weekend's dispensary burglaries.
There were two people in the vehicle, but police only took one person in for questioning.
Officers say there was a Ford Expedition parked next to the car, and they questioned a person in that vehicle who they say is related to someone in the gold Ford.