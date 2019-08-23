A "two-headed lake trout" may sound like a mythical marine animal, but apparently the creature is real, and can be found in New York. A woman fishing on Lake Champlain on the New York-Vermont border reeled in a trout with two mouths last week. The fish was caught by Debbie Geddes. Knotty Boys Fishing, a local competitive fishing team, shared a photo of the bizarre fish on Facebook, both horrifying and mystifying social media users.