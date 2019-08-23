News
Oklahoma School Superintendent Accused Of Sexual Misconduct
An Oklahoma school superintendent has had his certificate suspended following sexual abuse allegations.
The State Department of Education says it received multiple sexual misconduct complaints against Gary Young with the Peckham School District. Peckham is just north of Ponca City.
One of the allegations says Young called a group of girls into his bedroom while he was on the bed naked.
"It spans multiple years, multiple age range - personnel are included as well as children," said attorney Brad Clark.
Young has worked for the district since 1978. No criminals charges have been filed at this time.