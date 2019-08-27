Grove Woman Gets Suspended Sentence In Child Neglect Case
A Delaware County mother charged with child neglect after investigators said she fed her children dog feces has received a suspended sentence. Mary Moore was charged with two counts of felony child neglect in April 2019.
Investigators said a tipster said told them the children, ages 3 and 5, were being neglected. The children had recently been hospitalized and were so malnourished they had to be put on nasal feeding tubes, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.
The 3-year-old boy weighed 18 pounds, and the 5-year-old girl weighed 26 pounds, Sheriff Harlan Moore said earlier this year. Mary Moore refused to let the children be admitted to the hospital which was the doctor's recommendation, according to DCSO.
Moore pleaded no contest to the charges and received a 7-year suspended sentence. She is to have no contact with the children except according to the guidelines in a guardianship case, court records state.
She was released after the court's decision.