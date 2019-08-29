Broken Arrow, Jenks Focus On Economic Growth & Revitalizing Neighborhoods
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Two Green Country cities are meeting with their communities to look toward the future. Both Broken Arrow and Jenks are focusing on economic growth and revitalizing neighborhoods, but leaders say they need your help.
Broken Arrow's meeting Thursday, August 29 is narrowed down to one district. Jenks is asking for much broader feedback. Both cities say they need input from everyone.
An area at the intersection of Elm and New Orleans in Broken Arrow was once a central part of the city. Now, a handful of large companies have pulled out of the area - leaving large empty lots. Aging infrastructure has added to the problem.
BA Vice Mayor Scott Eudey says they need to intervene.
"To reinvigorate, to revitalize that corner and study how we can make improvements to draw people back, to what used to be a vibrate part of our economic structure," Eudey said.
Last year, a group came in to study how to fix it. They gave a report and created a road map -- which led to a citizens committee. Eudey says tonight is their first meeting.
Their goal is to bring life back to this district.
"So part of our job will be to make recommendations to the council as a whole about how those monies should be spent and the best way to improve that corner," Eudey said.
And just about a dozen miles away - Jenks is asking for feedback for their future. Their Chamber of Commerce wants to talk about the economic development the city has seen, new jobs, and downtown and commercial development.
Chamber President Josh Driskell says they want a strategy for the next several years.
"We're going to be looking at all four corners of the community, looking at areas for potential growth, areas that have a lot of businesses now maybe we could squeeze more in, rejuvenation, just a holistic approach," Driskell said.