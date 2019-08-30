Pryor School Bus Rollover Wreck Makes Parents Call For Better Safety
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - A bus crash involving Pryor Public Junior High School students is making parents want better safety measures.
On August 29, a Pryor School bus was transporting an 8th grade football team with their coaches when the bus clipped the side of the road, causing the bus to tip over and send the team to a hospital with a few minor injuries. The wreck happened near County Road 420.
Charmaine Foss is the mother of one of the 8th grade football players, Caleb Masters, who was on the bus.
“It was the most horrifying experience I ever had to deal with,” Foss said.
Charmaine Foss' son, Caleb, said the wreck has left him traumatized.
“He thought he was dying, he thought that was it. He prayed to God and said 'God I’m not ready to die I’m not ready to die.'” Foss said.
According to OHP, the bus driver veered off the road, then over corrected causeing the bus to flip. Caleb walked away with only cuts, bruises and a possible concussion. He was one of eight other students who went to the hospital.
Pryor Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Don Raleigh, said he was impressed with everyone’s fast response.
“I feel very blessed with the protection that was extended to the bus and those kids. We feel very blessed,” says Raleigh.
According to the superintendent, the bus was new and had seatbelts. However, according to Caleb, no one was wearing seatbelts on the bus.
Foss hopes that better safety measures are followed in the future.
“They had God on their side but it could’ve been way way worse,” says Foss.
She says Caleb is home recovering and she’s just thankful to be able to hold him again.
“I’m grateful for his life today, he’s alive he’s going to be OK. I’m just grateful for that," she said.
Superintendent Raleigh said they will be investigating the wreck.