Sand Springs Man Arrested On Burglary Complaints
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs Police say a man is in custody and is accused of breaking into multiple cars.
According to Sand Springs PD, an officer was investigating reports of a young man attempting to break into a car inside a neighborhood. When the officer arrived he found 2 vehicles with their front doors open and a truck with its rear toolbox open. The officer spoke with a witness who said they had surveillance video of the suspect checking cars before driving away.
Using the video the officer was able to track down the suspect at a nearby home. Police say the suspect, Vincent James Farrara, attempted to hide from the officer as he approached the home. Upon a search of Farrara's vehicle officers found a drill belonging to one of the theft victims in the back seat. Officers also discovered numerous other stolen items in the vehicle during an expanded search.
Farrara was arrested on 5 complaints of Burglary.