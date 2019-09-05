Tulsa Fishing Lure Company Sells, Moving Out Of State
TULSA, Oklahoma - A top fishing brand headquartered in Tulsa has sold to a company out of state.
Gene Larew has been a Tulsa company for 13 years. It's one of the most recognizable fishing lure names in the country. And it's also behind the Bobby Garland and Crappie Pro Brands.
News On 6 took you inside the manufacturing company, along Tulsa’s stretch of historic Route 66. back in June to show its expansion.
Business there has been doing so well, the company added four new, high-dollar machines to keep up with demand.
This week Gene Larew's owner, Chris Lindenberg, announced he sold the company to PRADCO Outdoor Brands which makes top-name fishing and hunting products.
Lindenberg say operations will stay in Tulsa through December, then they'll move to PRADCO's shop in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
He says his company will be in good hand with PRADCO because it's proven to be a great caretaker of the brands he grew up fishing with.
PRADCO develops its fishing products in Arkansas, but is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.
Lindenberg says he will continue to run his oil and gas business in Tulsa.