News
'Up With People' Performs Message Of Hope In Broken Arrow Saturday
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Up With People will be in Broken Arrow Saturday to spread its international message of hope. Isac Ponce and Rissa Hansen with Up With People appeared on News On 6 at Noon to discuss the uplifting show.
There are 100 young cast members from all over the world who sing and dance. Organizers describe the show as an energetic reminder that what unites us is stronger than what divides us.
They're performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 7 at Kirkland Theatre. List to the video attached to this story and follow this link for more information.