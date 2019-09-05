Broken Arrow's Happy Hands Education Center Celebrates 25 Years
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Green Country education center celebrated 25 years of hope Thursday, September 5.
Happy Hands, in Broken Arrow, serves kids who are deaf or hard of hearing from the time they're just 6 weeks old until they're 6 years old.
A ribbon cutting celebrated the anniversary and was an event to look ahead to the future. Leaders say it's all about helping kids in their formative years.
"I see the difference my kids that were graduating from high school in the '80s and didn't have the skills to be successful. A lot of that goes back to the early years, to the foundational moments in a child's brain development, and here at Happy Hands, we can address that," said Jan Pride, Happy Hands executive director.
Happy Hands moved to Broken Arrow about 10 years ago.