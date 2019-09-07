Lows overnight will be in the low 70s with mostly clear skies. For Sunday, temperatures are expected to be even a degree or two warmer than we are on Saturday with highs soaring into the upper 90s. The good news is that dew points will stay low enough that a heat advisory will more than likely not be issued. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s once again and a clear night is on tap. Monday looks to keep this warm trend going with temperatures still maxing out in the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the low to mid-70s with partly cloudy skies.