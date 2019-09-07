Another Hot Week Ahead For Oklahoma
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Another hot day is in store for us across eastern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.
The cold front will stall out this morning and stay to our north leaving behind a warm front for us this afternoon. Temperatures today will climb into the mid-90s with lots of sunshine expected. However, when you factor in the heat index it will feel like the triple digits. Some heat index values may even exceed 105 degrees in a few isolated locations this afternoon.
Lows overnight will be in the low 70s with mostly clear skies. For Sunday, temperatures are expected to be even a degree or two warmer than we are on Saturday with highs soaring into the upper 90s. The good news is that dew points will stay low enough that a heat advisory will more than likely not be issued. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s once again and a clear night is on tap. Monday looks to keep this warm trend going with temperatures still maxing out in the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the low to mid-70s with partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will drop off slightly as we head into Tuesday and into next weekend. Temperatures each day will be in the low 90s and lows will be in the low 70s. However, temperatures are still expected to remain above normal for this time of year. The next chance to see some shower and thunderstorm activity will come on Thursday during the overnight hours and continue into Saturday as a cold front swings through our region.
The greatest chance to see storms will be mainly north of Interstate 40. Although, we can't rule out the chance to see an isolated storm or two elsewhere. We then look to drop those rain chances off as we head into next Sunday with the heat returning.