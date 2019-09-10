News
Tulsa Mental Health Clinic Works To Prevent Suicide
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tuesday, September 9 is World Suicide Prevention Day, and a Green Country mental health clinic says it is doing what it can to prevent suicides.
Tulsa's Parkside met with staff to make sure they are up to date on suicide prevention resources. In Oklahoma, suicide is the seventh leading cause of death, and among children it is the second leading cause.
"Every day in the United States, 123 people die by suicide. That's the equivalent of a passenger jet crashing every day," said Ken Moore of Parkside Psychiatric Hospital & Clinic.
If you or someone you know may have suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.