Students In Custody After Threat At Tulsa's Central High School
Friday, September 13th 2019, 11:37 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools said police are investigating a threat at Central High School Friday morning. The threat was not considered credible, a school spokesperson said.
Six students were taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. by Tulsa Public Schools police and are expected to go before a judge this afternoon.
Police say the six students all went to school at Central. They said the students threatened the school and law enforcement.
The threat first arose on social media platforms, according to police. A parent called police Friday morning.
Central High School is located at 3101 W. Edison St., northwest of downtown.