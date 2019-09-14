News
BOK Center Announces $4.7 Million Renovation
TULSA, Oklahoma - The BOK Center has reportedly begun a $4.7 million renovation that will add a new entrance and revamped area inside BOK that will be known as the River Spirit Casino Resort Lounge.
The renovations are thanks to a partnership with River Spirit Casino and Resort and will reportedly add a new video board and sound system as well.
Sources with the BOK Center say that construction will not affect concert plans, and is scheduled to be finished in February of 2020