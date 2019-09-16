News
Tulsa Woman Dead After Rollover Crash On I-44 In Tulsa
Monday, September 16th 2019, 7:05 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman is dead after a crash on eastbound Interstate 44 near 41st Street Monday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.
The fatal crash is under investigation.
Troopers say that Jada Scott was eastbound on the highway around 6:22 a.m. September 16 when her 2008 Nissan Altima went off the road to the right and hit a barrier.
Scott was thrown from the car when it rolled and pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries, a collision report states.
Troopers are investigating the driver's condition before the wreck and what caused her to go off the road. She wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to OHP.