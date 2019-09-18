News
Multiple Arrests Made In Muskogee County Drug Conspiracy Case
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - United States Attorney Brian J. Kuester announced the indictment and arrest of multiple individuals on Wednesday.
Kuester said that 26 people of 29 in a suspected drug trafficking organization have been arrested indicted for drug conspiracy, international money laundering, money laundering conspiracy, and related charges. At least three of the suspects were already in Department of Corrections custody.
Multiple agencies involved include DEA, Muskogee police, Muskogee county sheriff’s office, FBI, OBN, DOC, OHP. The investigation is ongoing and will continue even after the 29th arrest.
This is a developing story...