News
Tulsa Police: 1 Suspect In Custody, 1 On The Run After Overnight Robbery
Saturday, September 21st 2019, 9:15 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have one man in custody and are searching for another after they say both men tried to rob a couple in their home near Admiral and 101ST east avenue in Tulsa.
Police say the suspects forced their way into the victim's apartment armed with pistols and took the victim's gun, money, and car keys. Police say the suspects tried to leave in the victim's car but could not drive a stick shift so they fled on foot.
Tulsa Police say the spotted one of the suspects, 17-year-old John Cook, and took him into custody. Police are still searching for the other suspect but have not released a name.
If you have any information on this you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.