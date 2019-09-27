MANNFORD, Oklahoma - Mannford Fire Chief Bob Evans says paramedics took a motorcycle rider to the hospital after being hit by a van just before 7 p.m. Friday night.



Evans says the motorcycle was going east on Highway 51 when it crashed into the van that was turning onto the highway from Phelps Avenue.



Evans says the motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet, but her condition is unknown.



He says the woman driving the van was not hurt.



The crash is under investigation.