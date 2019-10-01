Earlier this month, she spoke to The View about the album being vital to his conversion to Christianity. "Kanye started this to really heal himself and it was a really personal thing, and it was just friends and family," she said. "He has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ."

He is also releasing a documentary on October 25 with the same name as the album. The film is connected to the album and his "Sunday Service," his gospel-themed events with his own music, celebrities and a choir. It will be shown exclusively by IMAX, Variety reports.

West has been criticized over the last year because of his support of President Trump and initially saying he'd like to abolish the 13th Amendment. He also spoke candidly about his bipolar disorder in the David Letterman's Netflix show, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."