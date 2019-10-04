TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a woman stood in traffic swinging rebar at drivers around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police got several 911 calls about the woman on the northwest corner of the IDL.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the woman on top of a highway sign -- about 20 feet above the road.

Police immediately diverted traffic in an effort to get her down.

They eventually got a ladder rescue bucket up to her and brought her to safety.

Right now the woman is at a local hospital for treatment, and police have not released her name.