"While I await further information on developments in northeastern Syria, I have long believed that our policy should reflect conditions on the ground and, most importantly, ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS- a position President Trump has held as well. I agree that we cannot engage in unending conflict, but steps must be taken to prevent a security vacuum in northeastern Syria that would benefit terrorists, Putin, and Iran, and harm our national security interests. We also need to continue to work with our NATO ally, Turkey, as well as our partners, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. I have already spoken with the Secretary of Defense and I look forward to further discussions with the President and the Secretary of Defense about our approach in the region, including recent developments in Iraq."