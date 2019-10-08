Pawhuska Ranchers Attend Preventative Measure Meeting For Cattle Theft
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - Green Country ranchers are getting some advice on how to prevent theft after special rangers say they caught a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of ranching equipment.
"We came over here to meet some new crowd, and become members."
Jeff Owen manages a ranch and cattle out of Vinita. He drove out to Pawhuska Tuesday night to join the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. Special rangers have jurisdiction in Texas and Oklahoma to fight cattle crimes.
"We have that trouble, with hay, hay fires, or cattle theft," Owen said. "It is an issue."
Agent Bart Perrier shared tips and tricks on issues facing cattle raisers with locals.
The meeting was also aimed at giving local ranches a look at law enforcement, their most recent arrest just announced Tuesday.
That suspect - Augustus May of Pawnee.
Investigators said May stole three trophy saddles, headstalls, tie-downs, saddle pads, custom bits, custom spurs and boots from a Payne County barn last month.
All in all, $15,000 worth of equipment.
"Found where some saddles were pawned in Payne County," Perrier said. "They ultimately filed charges."
Surveillance video led them to May, who Perrier says also pawned a saddle here in Pawhuska.
The rangers got that victim back his saddles, but Perrier says the other items were lost.
"In this situation, it's tools for the trade, so you can't easily replace it," Perrier said. "It's very difficult."
May was arrested for burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property complaints in Payne County. Charges are also expected in Osage County.
"It's good to have organizations that back you up," Owen said.