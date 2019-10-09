News
Tulsa Police Investigating Homicide After Man Dies From Injuries
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide after a man died Wednesday morning.
According to police, the victim Thomas Hurley was involved in some sort of fight outside the Midnight Rodeo at 9379 E. 46th St on Sunday, October 6. Hurley was punched once by another person involved and hit his head on the pavement.
Hurley was taken to a hospital where he died on Wednesday. Police are looking for any witnesses in this case.